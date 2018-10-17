Two New Stores to Downtown Los Angeles' Broadway

Lined by movie palaces dating from the silent film era, downtown Los Angeles’ Broadway is continuing to develop into a retail hub.

The intersection of Broadway and W. 9th Street was the launchpad for high end boutique retail in the once blighted downtown. Acne Studios opened a 5,000-square-foot boutique on the corner in December 2013. A hub of stores followed. In the past week, the Theory brand opened a location in a 1,650-square foot space a storefront down from Acne Studios.

On the 600 block of South Broadway, Footaction is scheduled to open Oct. 20, a space for the Jordan footwear and apparel brand.

More high end retail is on the way. This summer, Apple began construction on a flagship store in the Tower Theatre on the 800 block of South Broadway.