Las Vegas Apparel and Footwear Shows to Move or Consolidate

The major apparel and footwear trade shows in Las Vegas are on the move as Informa Exhibitions announced it would consolidate all its MAGIC shows into one location - the Las Vegas Convention Center - next August while Womenswear in Nevada said that in 2020 it would move its event from the Rio Hotel & Convention Center to the Caesars Forum Conference Center on the Las Vegas Strip.

The announcements address a major problem for the twice-a-year shows held in February and August when exhibitors display their apparel, accessories and footwear collections. Buyers have been challenged getting to the MAGIC shows located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center while the WWIN show is across the freeway at the Rio.

The MAGIC shows include Sourcing at MAGIC, WWDMAGIC and FN Platform, currently held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and Project, Project Women’s, Stitch, The Tents, MAGIC Men’s and other shows at the Mandalay Bay.

“Logistically, the move to a single campus means a shift from two venues to one,” said Mark Temple-Smith, managing director of Informa Exhibitions’ fashion business. “Fundamentally, though, it’s a new perspective and a sharpened commitment to building a singular, powerful experience for our entire industry.”

Informa has not revealed the new exhibit layouts and locations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but it did say that the Las Vegas Convention Center is making $540 million in renovations to the current space and is working on an $860-million expansion that should be completed by 2021.

Also, Informa, which purchased MAGIC owner UBM last June, is planning to invest $15 million over the next three years in the shows to promote growth. The next edition of the shows will take place Aug. 12-14 with Sourcing at MAGIC beginning on Aug. 11.

Womenswear in Nevada has been at the Rio since 2000 but found it was hard to expand there because all the ballroom spaces were filled. The show’s new organizers, Clarion UX, said this move will make it possible to expand in a state-of-the-art facility. The move will be made when the WWIN show is held Aug. 17-20, 2020. The next WWIN show will be held Aug. 12-15.

The Caesars Forum Conference Center will encompass 550,000 square feet and two large, pillarless ballrooms.

“The incredible Caesars Forum venue opens up so many opportunities for WWIN,” said Desiree Hanson, vice president of fashion events, Clarion UX. “The stunning new venue provides the perfect backdrop for the innovations and enhancements we have planned for WWIN.”

WWIN debuted at the Tropicana Hotel in 1998 when Roland Timney and Jeff Tunis founded the show. It moved to the Rio two years later. The show was sold in 2015 to Urban Expositions, which is now called Clarion UX.