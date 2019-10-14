The Hundreds x Obsidian Unveiled at LA City Hall on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Hundreds streetwear brand produced the first fashion show in its 16-year history on Oct. 13. Staying true to the brand’s motto The Hundreds Is Huge, the show was produced on a giant stage; the steps outside Los Angeles City Hall.

The show was part of the festivities for the Second Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration in downtown Los Angeles. Traditional Native American dances were performed. Hip hop with indigenous themes was produced, and The Hundreds unveiled The Hundreds x Obsidian. The streetwear brand worked with Obsidian, a group of independent Native American designers, for a limited collection that included hoodies, tees, caps, and even a tactical vest for activism and protest. Nataanii Means, a musician and activist, serves as one of the members of Obsidian. He is the son of the prominent American Indian Movement leader Russell Means.

Profits from sale of the collection will go to indigenous causes such as Tiny House Warriors. From 7 p.m. to 9p.m. on Oct. 15, a launch party for The Hundreds x Obsidian will be produced at The Hundreds Flagship in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.