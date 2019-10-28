Camping by Kanye West pop-up, from left, Chris Smith, Ben Lopez, Jesse Salazar and Gabby Ayala.

Camping by Kanye West pop-up, from left, Chris Smith, Ben Lopez, Jesse Salazar and Gabby Ayala.

Staying Up All Night at Kanye West DTLA Pop-Up

By Andrew Asch | Monday, October 28, 2019

Music star, Adidas collaborator and provocateur Kanye West produced a pop-up shop for album merchandise for his Jesus Is King album. It ran Oct. 25 – 27 at the edge of downtown Los Angeles' Arts District.

Jesse Salazar and his friends shopped at the warehouse pop-up. But they also spent a good chunk of time camping out in front of the temporary shop. It was all to make sure that they were among the first in line for the merch, and for the highly anticipated sneakers Adidas Alien Yeezy 380s. The pop-up served as perhaps the first place in the world where the footwear, with a color reminiscent of moon rocks, was going to be sold.

photo

Adidas Alien Yeezy 380. Image via Sneaker News

As members of streetwear and sneaker group LA Notify, it was crucial for them to be the first in line, to hold spaces for other members, and for bragging rights. “It’s an adrenaline rush, “ Salazar said. “I’m getting something a lot of other people aren’t getting.”

LA Notify releases information and guides on drops for streetwear and sneakers, as well as a marketplace for these goods. The Alien sneaker retailed for $230. Salazar forecasted that well-to-do sneakerheads would pay more than $1,000 on the resale market for the kicks.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Artistic Milliners

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter