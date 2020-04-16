MANUFACTURING Under Armour Hires Industry Veteran Collier as CPO

Under Armour announced on April 15 that Lisa Collier was hired as its chief product officer. Until recently, Collier served as president and chief executive officer of NYDJ Apparel LLC. Her more-than-30-year career has also included time at Levi Strauss & Co., Sunrise Brands and Limited Brands.

Collier will begin her new role on April 27 and report to Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO. “Lisa is an exciting addition to our leadership team,” Frisk said. “Her strength as a retail leader will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our long-term strategies.”

Collier will direct the Baltimore-headquartered company’s product and merchandising in addition to other responsibilities.