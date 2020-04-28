RETAIL Shop by Shopify Launches Consumer App

After 14 years of growing its e-commerce platform to include more than 1 million businesses, Shopify is expanding to include a consumer-facing component. Launched on April 28, the Shop application was introduced by the Ottawa, Canada–headquartered company to ease the digital-retail experience for shoppers. Through the Shop app, Shopify allows customers to browse and buy from multiple retailers at its single destination.

With its local filters, Shop also affords opportunities for customers to locate and browse neighborhood businesses for the products they want, thereby promoting the health of local economies. During this period when shoppers are under stay-at-home orders and retailers have been forced to close bricks-and-mortar locations, consumers can review the shipping and delivery options offered by local businesses.

“Shopify has focused the last decade on solving complex problems for entrepreneurs by making commerce seamless and accessible,” said Carl Rivera, general manager of Shop. “Now we want to do the same for customers. We set out to solve the common pain points in the customer’s shopping journey today while developing specific features, like local business discovery, that will be relevant today and in the future.”

Available for iOS and Android, the application also provides recommendations that are personalized in addition to sharing news regarding product launches and promotions from brands. The application includes the features of its Shop Pay and Arrive technologies, which yield a simplified buying experience by allowing consumers to track orders, review return policies and maintain an organized filing of receipts.