NEWS Inside the Industry

Resale marketplace StockX is expanding its bidding-based selling-and-buying concept into philanthropy with a fund-raising initiative calleded “Campaign for a Cause,” benefiting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The charitable event began April 29 and will continue through May 3. Contributors can visit the https://stockx.com/charity/who-covid19 page and make a donation of at least $10 on the Detroit-headquartered reseller’s most alluring pieces, including items donated by celebrities including Sarah Andelman, Don C, Karlie Kloss, Futura, Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi, Hasan Minhaj, Steve Aoki and Ludacris. Items include sneakers, clothing, art and collectibles. By press time, more than $200,000 had been raised.

HanesBrands is following up its production and delivery of over 60 million cloth face coverings for the United States government by committing to making more than 20 million long-sleeve, splash-resistant, washable, reusable medical gowns, which will be distributed by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to hospitals and healthcare facilities to help protect staff against COVID-19. The Winston-Salem, N.C., company also announced that it was ahead of schedule to deliver more than 320 million washable, three-ply-cotton face coverings. Hanes is also aiming to meet the mask and protective-garment demand from consumers, retailers and business-to-business customers by securing additional manufacturing capacity.

Spanish brand Mango announced the launch of its first capsule collection under its Second Chances project, which was created in 2016 to build a circular economy by using fibers created with resources from repurposed post-consumer clothing. Since the project’s launch, Mango has collected more than 35 tons of clothing filling 420 containers located at all of its stores in Spain in addition to locations in France, Portugal, Germany, Croatia, Netherlands, Italy and the United Kingdom. Pieces in the collection comprise 20 percent recycled fibers and 80 percent sustainable cotton. The dye process for the collection resulted in a water savings of 85 percent.

Simon Properties revealed its plans to reopen certain locations in some states starting May 1. Of the 49 properties that will reopen through May 4, locations in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas will open first. On May 2, stores in Indiana will reopen, and on May 4 locations in Missouri will open. In a statement, John Rulli, president and chief administrative officer, said that the company is taking precautions to ensure employee and customer safety with shopping hours limited. According to the company, employees, contractors and vendors are required to screen themselves prior to arrival at the workplace and stay home if they register a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees or experience symptoms. Personal hygiene, including hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social-distancing guidelines will be enforced.