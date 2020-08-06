RETAIL South Coast Plaza Unveils The Pavilion, A New Shopping Program

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered indoor retail centers closed for many California counties on July 13 to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa Calif. complied with the order to safeguard the public’s health. But it also looked for creative ways to continue retailing from its more than 120 shops and restaurants, which include The Webster, Prada, Alexander McQueen and Anthropologie.

It recently started SCP 2 Go, a curbside pickup program. On Aug. 7, it will introduce a new program; The Pavilion at South Coast Plaza.

Located by the retail center’s Nordstrom, the Pavilion will feature 14 open-air suites in South Coast Plaza’s North parking structure. It’s a place for private in-person shopping experiences, which include mobile fitting rooms, floral arrangements and wifi. To gain access to The Pavilion, the shopper will have to make an appointment with a participating boutique, said Debra Gunn Downing, a spokeswoman for South Coast Plaza.

“The Pavilion and its open-air suites are a natural extension of the extraordinary shopping experience, amenities and services for which South Coast Plaza is known in Southern California and around the world,” she said. “There’s nothing like this in the U.S. Together with our boutiques, we’re providing a new and unparalleled experience with highly personalized service in a one-of - a-kind, elegant space while also being mindful of public health issues.”