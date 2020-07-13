RETAIL Gov. Newsom Orders COVID-19 Retail Closures Again

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced July 13 that many business sectors relying on indoor operations, such as bars, restaurants, and family entertainment centers must close immediately due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In addition to these closures, 30 California counties, which include some of the state’s major population centers such as Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, must close businesses including gyms, hair salons and barber shops, houses of worship, offices for non-critical sectors and malls.

There are 320,804 cases of COVID-19 in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. Newsom said that the order would go into effect immediately.

“We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy,” Newsom said.

The announcement comes a couple of months after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. On May 4, Newsom said that some of the state’s low-risk retail businesses could begin reopening with modifications. Some stores worked within the order by offering curbside service where staff members would place packages in car trunks after consumers purchased goods online and drove to the retail locations. In early June, retail centers started opening for business at modified hours.

One of Southern California's most well-known mall retail centers, South Coast Plaza, has been affected by the order. Debra Gunn Downing, spokeswoman for South Coast Plaza, offered a statement regarding the mandate.



"In accordance with Governor Newsom’s order, we are temporarily closing the enclosed access to boutiques at South Coast Plaza at the end of the business day on July 13," Gunn Downing said. "Our retailers and restaurants with their own entrances to the outside may remain open. In addition, our successful SCP 2 Go curbside pickup service which began in May will continue to be available to our customers. We look forward to reopening all of South Coast Plaza soon."