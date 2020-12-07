TRADE EVENTS ComplexLand Opens Virtual Gates for e-Festival and Market

ComplexLand, a virtual fashion, high-end sneaker, music, art and public-affairs festival, took its first cyber steps Dec. 7 when it opened its virtual doors at complexland.com

The festival, founded by Complex Networks, is the virtual cousin to ComplexCon, a sprawling arts, music, sneaker, streetwear and food pop-up market that has been produced annually at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., but was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural ComplexLand will run until Dec. 11, featuring appearances from music notables such as Fat Joe and Lil Yachty. It also will feature e-boutiques and new products from brands such as Versace and retailers such as Feature—which also runs physical shops in Las Vegas and Calabasas, Calif., and digital events such as a Sneaker of the Year hunt powered by eBay.

Brands participating in the virtual festival are expected to drop exclusive merchandise. Tokidoki, based in Los Angeles, will be unveiling product including vinyl toys such as a Bearbrick figure, and tees and hoodies with new graphics. These new items will launch exclusively at ComplexLand, said Simone Legno, Tokidoki’s chief creative officer and co-founder. He said that the Tokidoki collection introduced at ComplexLand focused on street art inspired by Tokyo and Los Angeles.

The XSET e-sports team, which has team members and executives living in Los Angeles and Boston, was selected as the official gaming team partner for ComplexLand, said Greg Selkoe, XSET’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Erin Ashley Simon, an XSET owner, also is scheduled to host the festival’s only discussion panel on gaming. XSET also will offer three collaboration collections for sale at the festival. The collections include a $600 letterman’s jacket, which XSET developed through a collaboration with the Roots Canada brand, as well as high-end sneakers collaboration which joined the efforts of XSET and Nike. Also offered through the event is a XSET collaboration on apparel such as T-shirts and martial arts kimonos that the gaming group developed with Jiu Jitsu brand Albino & Preto.