Newsmakers 2020

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Newsmakers 2020: Fashion Industry Pivots Into PPE as It Awaits Relief Aid

Newsmakers 2020: Throughout Pandemic, Fashion Gets Into the Business of Hope

Newsmakers 2020: Fashion Industry Comes to Terms With Inclusivity

Newsmakers 2020: Tony Hsieh, Beloved Innovator, Dies From Injuries Sustained During Fire

Newsmakers 2020: Ilse Metchek, Fashion Insider, Continues to Make Changes

Newsmakers 2020: Garment Workers Center Was In Reach of Major Goal

Newsmakers 2020: Virtual Trade Shows Connect a Grounded Fashion Industry

Newsmakers 2020: California Apparel News Celebrates 75 Influential Years

Newsmakers 2020: 25 Years of Trina Turk Influence Design Across Categories

Newsmakers 2020: Voicing Need for Change, Kevan Hall Places Action Behind Words

Newsmakers 2020: Trinidad3 Serves Industry by Expanding Domestic Denim Manufacturing

