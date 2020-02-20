NOTIONS New Magnet Zipper Unveiled by YKK

Aiming to bring greater ease to consumers, the Tokyo-headquartered YKK Corporation announced a new magnetic zipper product launch Feb. 20. By unveiling this new offering, the 86-year-old company introduced an alternative to conventional zippers that require an insert pin and retaining box that engage to close.

Scheduled for mass production by 2021, the device is an open-end product that creates magnetic force between the left and right sides of the zipper. This force allows the two pieces to join together and engage in preparation to zip up and quickly disengage after zipping down.

The magnetic zipper could benefit differently abled and elderly consumers who encounter challenges when opening and closing zippers. It will also provide greater ease to athletes who benefit from clothing with quick-change capabilities and parents who seek greater convenience when changing their children’s clothing.