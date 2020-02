Zadig & Voltaire Sunset Unveils Remodel

The Zadig & Voltaire brand put its Sunset Boulevard location on hiatus for a month. On Feb. 22, the French brand will unveil the remodel of the shop at 8640 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif.

The store’s new look will feature large LED-framed windows, as well as furniture designed by Ryan Gendron, Zadig & Voltaire’s head of creative North America. Take a look.