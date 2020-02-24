MANUFACTURING Byer California Acquires KWDZ

Byer California, a major supplier of juniors and misses clothing to major department stores, will be making a bigger splash in the kids-clothing market.

It was recently announced that the San Francisco-headquartered Byer acquired KWDZ Manufacturing, LLC, which is based in downtown Los Angeles. KWDZ makes girls’ tween fashion sportswear and dresses for its brands Knit Works and Beautees. The deal is said to be Byer’s first acquisition.

The deal was announced Feb. 20 by MMG Advisors. The New York-headquartered MMG Advisors did not disclose the terms of the deal. MMG Advisors worked on a 2019 deal where New York headquartered Wacoal International Corp. acquired Lively, a pure-play, or internet-only, and size-inclusive lingerie brand.

In 2017, MMG advisors worked on a giant deal where a minority stake of prominent skateboard and streetwear company Supreme was sold to the Carlyle Group. Media reports said that Supreme sold a 50 percent stake in its brand for $500 million.

Byer California started business in 1964 in downtown San Francisco. It has developed offices in Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong. Clothing from the supplier has been sold at retailers such as Amazon.com, Macy’s, Sears and Von Maur.