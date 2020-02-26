MANUFACTURING VF Corp. Recognized as a Top Ethical Company

VF Corp., the Denver-headquartered parent company of Vans, The North Face, Dickies and Timberland, was named one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere, which releases an annual list of companies that meet business-ethics standards, said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere’s chief executive officer.

“This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good,” Erblich said in a press release. Ethisphere, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., helps businesses put together ethics and compliance programs. Ethisphere contends that ethical leadership safeguards a company’s health and long-term bottom line.

Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman and chief executive officer, said that he hoped the honor would inspire other companies.

“This recognition demonstrates the commitment shared by all our associates around the world to live with integrity and hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards,” he said in a statement. “As a purpose-led company that is powered by a performance-driven workforce, we are dedicated to continual improvement and leading by example, which we hope inspires others in our industry to do the same.”

The announcement marked the fourth time that VF Corp. has been recognized by Ethisphere. The only other apparel-related companies named to Ethisphere’s most-ethical list were H&M, Kohl’s Corp., Best Buy and eBay.