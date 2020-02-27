Guess? Goes for Another Round with J Balvin

Guess? has been working with Latin Grammy winner and music star J Balvin for a couple of years. In March, the vocalist and the fashion company will be releasing something new. It's the Guess x J Balvin Colores capsule collection, which was inspired by his upcoming album Colores. The music will be released in March. Guess X J Balvin Colores will be officially launched on the weekend of March 20, when Guess produces pop-up shops for the collection in Chicago, Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Nicolai Marciano, Guess Inc.’s director of brand partnerships, art directed a photography campaign for the collection. It was shot in Medellin, Colombia, where J Balvin grew up. It was styled by techno DJ and fashion model Sita Abellan, and photographed by Tatiana Gerusova.

Marciano said that the collection became part of the J Balvin show.

“We organically elevated the partnership to wardrobe his whole tour and dancers, large festival merchandise moments, amongst other one-offs opportunities. With this new collection, Colores, we really pushed ourselves collectively and we’re excited to unveil our most robust collection for men, women and kids. Balvin’s passion and commitment as a partner is the ideal space to create within.” Marciano said.

Check out some of the shots from the campaign for Guess x J Balvin Colores.