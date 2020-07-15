RETAIL Faire, an Online Marketplace, Seeks To Be Help Hub During COVID-19 Crisis

Faire started out in 2017 as an online platform for small, independent retailers. Since the COVID-19 crisis, Faire has sought to also serve as a resource for retailers to navigate the crisis. The company's site includes a page that features business support for the COVID-19 crisis. There's also a site where those active on the site could partner with lenders to obtain payment protection program loans, according to Marcelo Cortes, Faire co-founder and chief technology officer.

"Our mission at Faire has always been to empower our customers to chase their dreams, and during the COVID-19 crisis, that has meant listening closely to their most important needs and building products to help them navigate a path forward," Cortes said.

Faire also has recently introduced virtual trade-show style features such as livestreaming video and one-on-one video appointments. It also has recently introduced features for apparel companies to list on the platform, such as sizing charts for the clothing brands being represented.