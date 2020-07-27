Screenshot from the SecChic homepage

SecChic, a New Digital Retailer, Opens Its Virtual Doors

By Andrew Asch | Monday, July 27, 2020

Asian e-commerce brand incubator Handu Group introduced SecChic, a new U.S. digital emporium on July 23, said Peter Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Handu Group. “We are so excited to expand our customer base launch SecChic into the U.S. market, Zhao said. SecChic’s brand headquarters is based in the City of Industry, Calif., about a 25-mile drive east from downtown Los Angeles.

Pronounced “Say Chic ,” the retailer can be found at secchic.com. It will manufacture product drops of more than 20 styles each week. Retail price points range from $25 to $200 for tops, bottoms, dresses, knitwear and outerwear. Sizing ranges from small to large, with expanded sizing on the way, according to a statement from the retailer.

