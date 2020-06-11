RAW: natural born artists Starts National Arts Drive

One of the many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic have been live performances, art shows and the incomes of creatives who make their livings by performing or creating a piece of fine art.

Independent artist’s group RAW: natural born artists will produce a fundraising campaign for local artists called The National Arts Drive. Los Angeles-headquartered RAW has produced art events, which include fashion shows, for more than a decade.

Artists in various cities across North America will display art and perform from driveways, balconies, windows, lawns and even businesses that are open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PST on June 20.

The performances can be seen by driving past a venue where a National Arts Drive event is taking place, or through social media. People can donate through artists through various paysites or visit an artist’s online store. They also can donate through an interactive map that will be posted on the National Arts Drive website on June 20, said Heidi Luerra, the founder of RAW.