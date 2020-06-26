LEGAL State Senate Bill Seeks To End Garment-Industry Standard of Piece-Rate Pay

On June 25, SB 1399, the Garment Worker Protection Act passed the California Senate in a 25–11 vote. The bill will seek to guarantee a minimum wage for garment workers and end the industry standard of the piece-rate system, by which workers are paid by how many garments they produce during a shift. The bill is still in the legislative process. It is scheduled to be submitted to the state assembly in July.

State Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Calif,) authored the bill. She represents the 24th State Senate district, which represents East Los Angeles, parts of downtown Los Angeles and neighborhoods surrounding downtown. Durazo said that the bill addresses longstanding grievances for garment workers.

“I am grateful to my Senate colleagues for approving the Garment Worker Protection Act of 2020,” Durazo said. “It is time that we demand better working conditions for women and just hourly pay for garment workers, who, when paid by the piece, earn on average $5.15 per hour.”

The bill also closes what Durazo has criticized as a legal loophole. Retailers and companies who order apparel made in California factories will be responsible for the wages of people employed by contractors who produced the goods. During past wage disputes, retailers have argued that contractors are solely responsible for wages for items sold at retailers’ stores. Labor advocates criticized the argument as allowing retailers to duck responsibility for paying garment workers’ wages.

Apparel-industry and business groups were strongly opposed to the bill. The trade group California Fashion Association and the California Chamber of Commerce called SB 1399 a job killer. Ilse Metchek, CFA’s president, said that the bill would crush opportunities for good sewers to make more money. “It means that good sewers won’t get a bonus. What they have done is taken money away from the best of them. They have penalized the expert sewers,” she said.

In an already struggling domestic apparel industry, Metchek feels that the bill will impede recovery.

“What they’ve done is penalize the legitimate shops,” she said. “It will drive more businesses underground.”