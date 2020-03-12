Sylvana Lankshear’s Paintings Take Cooper Lobby Gallery

The lobby gallery of the Cooper Design Space often exhibits name artists such as Nike Schroeder and Chris Natrop. But for LA Market Week, the downtown Los Angeles showroom building gave space to one of its own. For the first time in the gallery’s history, it exhibited art from one of the building’s tenants. The Cooper Lobby Gallery showed 18 oil paintings by Sylvana Lankshear, who owns the Focus Showroom on the building’s third floor.

Lankshear’s paintings include oils of fashion stars such as Kate Moss and music stars such as David Bowie, Nipsey Hussle and Jennifer Lopez. “My favorite is capturing the essence of somebody,” Lankshear said of her figurative art. She also works on landscapes and cityscapes. The show is scheduled to run until April 15.

The Cooper show ranks as Lankshear’s second gallery show. When not running the showroom, she paints and has studied with Vadim Zang. She also has taken workshops with well-known American artists such as Sean Cheetham, Jeremy Lipking and Mike Carson.