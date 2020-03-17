Trendy Golf Looks for a Los Angeles Hole-In-One

London headquartered e-tailer Trendy Golf opened its first physical store on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue, which ran from March 9 to March 15.

Trendy Golf’s mission has been to show golf styles that are much different than the traditional Jack Nicklaus/Bing Crosby looks, said Kenneth Patterson, Trendy Golf’s marketing director. “Golf is going toward street fashion and streetwear. Trendy Golf is very excited to partner with brands and provide a one- stop shop to show where golf fashion has been and where it will be going,” he said of the physical space at 128 S. La Brea Ave.

Trendy Golf’s La Brea shop displayed environments for golf looks by brands including Adidas, Boss, Puma, Polo Ralph Lauren and Malbon.

Further cementing its reputation as not the average golf shop,Trendy Golf put down stakes in a two-story boutique which formerly housed tattoo studio Love Letters. It was run by prominent tattoo artist Norm Will Rise, who inked rockers such as Marilyn Manson. Norm Will Rise passed away in October 2019. The shop’s floors and walls are still covered by unique murals and designs that he created, as well as those of his colleagues such as Big Sleeps.

However, the shop did not forget tradition and the putting green. Trendy Golf’s shoe section was covered in AstroTurf.

Trendy Golf also produced a pop-up shop at retailer American Rag, about a block away. The connection between the two shops is American Rag founder Mark Werts, who also owns the building where 128 S. La Brea is located.

Werts saw that rappers and NBA players seemed to be taking a deeper interest in golf and the golf lifestyle, and that it was time to catch a style wave before it started cresting.

“American Rag identified the next trend,” he said. “ The logical step was to take the best golf retailer in the world and be with the best retailer in the world. We got temporarily married.”

Patterson said that he hopes that the Trendy Golf pop-up will reopen after Los Angeles city mandates to stop spread the spread of Covid-19 are lifted. The Trendy Golf pop-up was initially scheduled to run until July.