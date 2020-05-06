FASHION Maggie Barry’s COVID Couture

Pundits have been trying to figure what a post-COVID-19 world will look like, and Los Angeles designer Maggie Barry has spent the past six weeks figuring out how the crisis will change fashion.

Barry, whose career spans from costume design to making stage clothes for entertainers such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, and designing streetwear, recently displayed her fashion forecast on her Instagram profile @maggiebarryfashion. She called it “COVID couture.” Consider it fashion based on the styles of a non-medical face mask.

“Having a mask is as important has having shoes,” Barry said. “You wouldn’t leave your house without your shoes.”

She started the COVID couture styles with face masks. Later, she matched them to swimwear, track suits and flight jackets. She got the idea to match masks to different clothing styles after her union, Costume Designers Guild Local 892, started a campaign in March to make non-medical face masks. The fabrics in Barry’s downtown Los Angeles atelier were geared toward looks that her show-business and festival clients would wear, such as elegant styles that include sequins.

She matched sequin masks with sequin bikinis and track suits. She also took the fearsome looking international biohazard symbol and put it on a mask. A print of the biohazard symbol was on the back of a black flight jacket. Retail price points are $10 for sequin masks, $75 for bikinis and $350 for flight jackets. Other styles include placing slogans on the masks such as the words “social distance.”

She’s considered doing virtual fashion shows for her COVID couture. As the crisis hopefully declines, she will continue adding more styles to the line. She’s working on a collaboration with New York designer Stacy Kessler. Barry will make a mask from the fabric used to make Kessler’s handbags. The masks will be attached to the matching handbags.