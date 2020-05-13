Fashion Week San Diego Goes Virtual

Fashion Week San Diego announced earlier this year that it would roll out a number of events in San Diego and New York City. A short time later, shelter-in-place orders were mandated all over California, and fashion shows along with any other public gathering were put on hiatus.

Since then, FWSD has kept active, with its volunteers donating masks and supplies to San Diego area hospitals. FWSD recently announced that it is getting back into the runway game. It will be hosting a series of monthly runway shows that it will webcast over its YouTube channel, the organization’s website and it IGTV channel.

The first virtual runway show is scheduled to be webcast on May 15. First up on the runway, FWSD designer Vaughnberry.