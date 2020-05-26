SWIM/SURF GabiFresh Launches New Collection with Swimsuits for All

For Summer 2020, designer and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg—also known as GabiFresh—teamed up with Swimsuits For All on a new collection that celebrates Gregg's style evolution. From the 2013 Fatkini, for which Gregg became known, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Summer 2020 campaign identifies attributes of her swim-design journey over the last seven years, returning to basics that she hopes will lead women to find joy in wearing the pieces.

"I've been given the opportunity, through unprecedented times, to cherish aspects in my life that truly matter and ultimately led me to reflect on my seven-year partnership with Swimsuits For All," says Gabi. "I am so proud of the designs and positive impact I've created for this community. I look forward to sharing my newest collection as well as continuing to spread my message of promoting self-care and purchasing items that make them feel good, especially during these times."

Available in sizes 10-26 and cup sizing in D/DD-G/H, the 11-piece collection relies on a minimalist approach, with touches that include ruching and cut-out designs. Found through the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Summer 2020 site, the collection retails under $160.