BLACK HISTORY MONTH Bfyne Launches With Victoria's Secret to Celebrate Diversity in Swim

For Maryland-based designer Buki Ade, Black History Month included the launch of the brand on VictoriasSecret.com, a campaign that allowed the artist to celebrate her Nigerian roots and artistry. The swimwear brand has been gaining momentum since its showing last year during Miami Swim Week. This latest partnership is a next step as Ade ascends to the high reaches of fashion greatness.

"My aesthetic is extra and it’s inspired by my childhood in Africa. Everything I create in my collection it’s a love letter to Africa because it’s my home. It’s my introduction of Africa to the world," Ade said.

When designing this collection, Ade looked to her roots as a woman who was born in Nigeria. Blending this experience with her American tale, Ade created a vibrant collection.

"I am Nigerian. My design inspiration comes form my heritage. Bfyne is my love letter to Africa. Africa, it’s sunrises, fabrics and silhouettes. That gives weight to my brand. It’s me paying homage to the authenticity and the sweetness of life at home," Ade said. "I was born and raised in Nigeria. My experience in Nigeria and then when I came to America at such a young age I had a different experience. I take both life experiences into my brand."

Pieces are offered in bright greens, orange and plum with expertly placed cut outs. Kimonos serve as elegant coverups for this collection that includes playful, yet mature details. Pieces are sized XS-3XL and priced $69-$250.

While Ade has worked diligently to reach this level of design, she remains grateful to Victoria's Secret for providing a platform to showcase her work to the world.

"Victoria's Secret is giving Black women and women of different ethnicities of women, of different power, a very inclusive brand. I love the fact they are so inclusive and branching out into different areas. I never dreamed I would be in Victoria's Secret, but because they are giving Black small businesses and chance it’s giving us more to look forward to and giving us a platform that is huge," Ade said. "I am so grateful to be partnering in with Victoria's Secret. This is such a milestone for me."