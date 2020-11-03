TECHNOLOGY Ortery Unveils StylePad to Support Fashion E-Commerce

Photography is a crucial aspect of selling any product in digital commerce, and Ortery Technologies, which runs offices in Irvine, Calif., and Taiwan, has focused on developing automated photography tools such as desktop photo booths, camera-control software and other items that allow digital-commerce entrepreneurs to take pictures of their inventory. The company’s fashion clients include Guess, O’Neill and Bloomingdale’s.

Ortery recently announced the release of the StylePad to support fashion digital commerce, according to an Ortery statement. The StylePad focuses on producing flat images of clothes—those pictures that are displayed on a neutral background without a model. However, the StylePad shooting frame helps create a type of photo where it looks like clothes are floating in mid-air, said Sam Shearer, Ortery’s managing director. “By letting the apparel hang naturally, StylePad allows users to photograph clothing at its best,” he said.

To operate the StylePad, Ortery recommends placing clothing or accessories on a cloth background, adjusting the StylePad to a desired angle and then taking the pictures. The 53-by-75-inch StylePad shooting frame is large enough to photograph full-length apparel, Shearer said.

Ortery also recommended using the StylePad in conjunction with the company’s LiveStudio LED lights to control the lighting.