BOYISH BEGINNINGS Boyish Jeans Celebrates the Century-Long Evolution of the ‘Boyish Look’

Under the title Guardians of Nature, with a campaign shot along the striking yet challenging natural rocky seaside landscape of Zapallar, Chile, Jordan Nodarse’s Boyish Jeans unveiled its Fall/Winter 2020 styles, which celebrate the women of the 1920s who were pioneers in looks that were—boyish. As women began the 1920s a century ago, many reveled in the victory of suffrage through the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution.

Pieces in the Los Angeles brand’s most-recent collection feature oversized silhouettes that don’t restrict, offering freedom through more-comfortable cuts in addition to utilitarian features and functional pockets. The Maxwell trench, The Clancy paperbag-pleated chino and The Troy utility coverall speak to the journey that boyish looks have enjoyed over the last 100 years. Neutral tones include blush, sand, hunter green and robin-egg blue. Denim is offered in black and charcoal-gray in mid and light washes.

Celebrating women’s empowerment was not the only focus of Boyish Jeans for its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Guardians of Nature was produced using sustainable fabrics that relied on more-ecologically sound and cruelty-free manufacturing processes. Available through Boyish.com, the collection features new responsibly made fabrics including the Authentic Rigid, Authentic Comfort Stretch, Zero-Waste Knits and the Super Eco Rigid, which relies on 83 percent recycled materials including Refibra Lyocell.