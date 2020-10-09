Dries Van Noten Makes A L.A. Splash With New Store

After long months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles seems to be slowly coming back to life. Malls are reopening, Curbside dining at restaurants seems to be busy, and a prominent designer opened his first Los Angeles store.

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten opened a self-named store at 451 N. La Cienega Blvd. For those with long Los Angeles fashion memories, it was the former site of an Opening Ceremony flagship. The store is comprised of two separate structures, which Van Noten described as the Big House and the Little House.

The store sells Van Noten’s styles for women and men. But it won’t only devote space to Van Noten’s styles, it will offer square footage to exhibition space, a music room and gardens. Among the store’s first exhibitions, Van Noten’s friend and design colleague Ann Demeulemeester. On display, her tabletop designs for interior design and homeware company Serax.