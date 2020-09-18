FASHION H&M Votes x Blanks Artist Features L.A.'s Reality To Idea by Joshua Vides

Launching Sept. 22, H&M Votes x Blanks Artist collaboration celebrates National Voter Registration Day by featuring a collection of apparel designed by artists from the United States, including Los Angeles' Reality To Idea by Joshua Vides. The collaboration complements the Sept. 1 launch of H&M's initiative to increase voter registration that provides education regarding voting rights, in addition to making the process accessible to company staff and customers.

Joining Vides, other artists participating in the collection include New York City's Baron Von Fancy and Sophia Chang, Chicago's Sheila Rashid, Atlanta's Gunner Stahl, Florida's Greg Mike—founder of ABV Agency + Gallery. H&M also chose to feature the work of one of its own employees, artist Trevonne Deveaux. Included in the collaboration will be a donation from H&M USA to the regional American Civil Liberties Union community offices located in each of the artists' hometowns.

Priced $17.99-$39.99 and sized XS-XL, the collection's hoodies and long- and short-sleeve T-shirts will be available through hm.com.