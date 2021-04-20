RETAIL Maison Kitsuné Releases Its Own L.A. Style at New Store

The Maison Kitsuné brand opened its first permanent West Coast store in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood in February. The Paris-headquartered brand is already laying claim to some Los Angeles style. Ben Klevay, a Los Angeles artist, put together a collection for the brand featuring hand-painted, sign lettering graphics featuring city names such as Los Angeles, and putting them on totes, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Retail price points for the Maison Kitsuné x Ben Klevay line range from $55 to $195.

On April 15, Klevay worked at the Silver Lake Maison Kitsuné store, located at 3816 Sunset Blvd., to produce a store window featuring his lettering. He said that his style makes a point of difference in a graphics world where designers often use the very same computer fonts. “I needed to break away from that and do hands-on stuff,” he said.

Maison Kitsuné x Ben Klevay also features styles for different cities such as Seoul, Hong Kong and Honolulu. In May, Klevay will open a pop-up shop at the Virgil Normal store, also based in Silver Lake.