SUSTAINABILITY AG's Launch of The Jean Of Tomorrow Offers Biodegradable Denim Pieces

With its latest release, The Jean Of Tomorrow, AG is offering 100 percent biodegradable denim to observe the brand's 20 years of sustainable manufacturing. From farm to factory, AG's capsule relies on fabric sourced near its facility in Mexico, reducing the carbon footprint that is often increased when transporting fabric from overseas. This fabric is made from organic cotton that is blended with hemp, in addition to plant-based and biodegradable Lyocell. Through applying distilled indigo; water consumption, abrasive chemicals and energy are reduced. The wash process uses eco-friendly ingredients and recycled water, and pieces are laser and ozone finished.

These capsule pieces are sewn using Tencel thread, which is plant based and biodegradable, while stitched rivets and corozo-nut button closures replace metal notions within the collection. The Jean Of Tomorrow, which was released for Earth Day on April 22, also features soy-ink screen-printed label solutions, while hangtags and flashers are created using seed paper that will yield wildflowers when planted.



“There is a responsibility for big companies with large manufacturing programs to step up and adopt more eco-friendly processes,” Samuel Ku, AG’s president and creative director, said in a statement. “It takes widescale investment and adoption to really move the needle in terms of impact, as well as drive down the costs of sustainability so that we can see it become the new norm for all brands. AG strives to always challenge the conventional and push the boundaries of what is achievable with consideration to reducing impact on the planet, and The Jean Of Tomorrow is just another example.”

The initial release of The Jean Of Tomorrow includes the men's modern-slim Tellis and Sid, the pleated trucker jacket, and the Alexxis women's high-rise vintage straight. Available exclusively through agjeans.com and AG retail locations, the capsule collection is priced $210-$240 retail.

