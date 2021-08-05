NEWS Inside the Industry

MarketTime, the provider of best-in-class B2B omni-channel commerce solutions, announced that Jacob Teplin joined the company in a newly created position as chief operating officer. Teplin will be responsible for all aspects of sales, customer success and support, and operations for MarketTime and its industry-leading software solutions. He brings nearly 15 years of experience driving growth, transformation and operational excellence across a portfolio of global brands. “Jacob has proven himself to be a strategic thinker and a skilled operator capable of delivering success on the most complex initiatives,” said Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings, an equity partner with MarketTime. “I am excited to see the success that Jacob will achieve in growing the MarketTime business, bringing new innovative solutions to their customers, and bridging the gap between physical and online B2B commerce.”

The Port of Oakland’s U.S. shipping line Matson launched a new vessel service on July 27. Matson’s CCX service was the first China-to-Oakland service for the carrier and was the third first-call service introduced at Oakland this year. The new service will call Chinese ports in Ningbo and Shanghai and make stops in Long Beach and Honolulu after visiting Oakland. “Matson is a big part of the port’s business, and we’re gratified that they want to expand our relationship by opening a Northern California gateway to China,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “The fact that it’s a first call underscores the importance cargo owners place on Oakland.”

Officina+39,a research and chemical-application company in the textile and fashion sector, is now a partner of the Bluesign-approved network of chemical manufacturers. Officina+39 focuses on innovation, sustainable practices, clean information, transparency and social responsibility or what it calls “trustainable.” The partnership makes good on a longstanding pledge to minimize environmental impacts by using new solutions and technologies while increasing waste recycling and water conservation. “We always say that going green is our passion,” said Officina+39 Managing Director Andrea Venier. “But it’s more than that—it is our first goal. Supporting the development of a better industry and preserving the world housing us all is extremely important to us, and this partnership is a huge new step toward what we hope will be a shared change for good.”

Express, Inc. has launched Express Community Commerce, a first-of-its-kind social-commerce experience for fashion enthusiasts to style, inspire and earn commission. Express—the unisex-apparel and accessories brand that operates more than 500 retail and factory outlets—is focused on bringing like-minded entrepreneurial style experts together with the new program. Express Community Commerce gives Express Style Editors exclusive access to sell and earn commission on specially designed seasonal collections. “Building upon the strong performance of our influencer marketing programs, along with our brand purpose, which is to create confidence and inspire self-expression, Community Commerce will be a powerful and innovative way for customers to engage with Express,” said Express Chief Executive Officer Tim Baxter.