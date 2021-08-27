RETAIL Aquarius Cocktail Popup at Platform LA Extended Through September

West Coast-lifestyle brand Aquarius Cocktail Clothing has enjoyed a pop-up space at Platform LA since July and the label recently announced the extension of this experience until Sept. 30. The space in which Aquarius Cocktail Clothing is featured in an open-air corner of Platform LA, which includes an outdoor patio.

"In the beginning of this year, we made a strategic decision to shift our business to DTC and test a small retail concept," Aquarius Cocktail Clothing founder Lissa Zwahlen explained. "We’ve loved the energy at Platform LA, and the curated selection of smaller shops and restaurants was inviting. It’s a central destination for the whole city."

After working with brands including Gotcha, Quicksilver and Roxy, Zwahlen ventured out to share those roots of promoting feel-good vibes for which California surf culture is known. The space boasts colorful pieces such as vintage towel bucket hats and totes, army shorts with metallic splatter, laundered silk separates, and dyed sweats. Speaking through vibrant pieces Zwahlen uses color as a way to support the happiness of the Aquarius Cocktail customer.

"Our message is feel good—the sensibility is front and center with the flattering cuts and wear-ability of our classics to our playful vintage reWork #oneofakindwonders," Zwahlen said. "Color is key to the brand. As a mood elevator it’s easy to understand the appeal after the past 18 months of hardship and uncertainty, people are looking for hope and optimism. Our pieces are designed to be expressive and easy to wear with no expiration date. I think these elements are really valuable now and will be important moving into future seasons."