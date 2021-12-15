FASHION Public Enemy Collaborates With Defend Brooklyn and Rue 21 for New Collection

Iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy has collaborated with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn for a new limited-edition streetwear collection, Public Enemy x Defend Brooklyn for Rue 21.

The collaboration was initially set to be between just Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn until fashion retailer Rue 21, who works closely with Defend Brooklyn, wanted to be a part of the partnership. The two companies previously worked together to release a limited-edition collection for the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s film, “Do the Right Thing.”

“It just made perfect sense, in a world where counterfeit is common, we want to maintain a brand and vibe that is timeless. Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn is exactly that,” said Chief Executive Officer of Defend Brooklyn, Alex Wright.

The collection includes T-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the tees and $75.99 for the bomber jackets. All items are available at rue21.com and part of the collection will be available in Rue 21 stores across the nation. The collection is available for a limited time only and will be on sale until the end of February 2022 or until sold out.