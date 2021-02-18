Exterior of LV By Appointment. Images: Louis Vuitton

Exterior of LV By Appointment. Images: Louis Vuitton

FASHION

Louis Vuitton Unveils Shop on Wheels, LV By Appointment

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, February 18, 2021

Louis Vuitton is literally on the go. The luxury fashion house recently unveiled LV by Appointment. It’s a traveling capsule store that brings a curated assortment of Louis Vuitton customized pieces to the homes of individual customers.

photo

LV by Appointment interior

Pieces available include women’s and men’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches and jewelry, as well as fragrance. The mobile Louis Vuitton shop on wheels will be available in Los Angeles until mid-March. LV by Appointment will be available in Orange County through the end of April.

