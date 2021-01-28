RETAIL Kitson to Pacific Palisades

Kitson boutiques are on the move, as founder Fraser Ross opened a new, permanent location at 15248 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 28.

The Palisades Kitson will mark the boutique’s fourth permanent shop. It’s located across the street from the Palisades Village retail center, which is owned by Caruso, the company that developed and runs The Grove retail center.

The Palisades Kitson is located in a space that formerly housed a Drybar salon. The 800-square-foot space will offer items for women, men and gifts. The shop's merchandise mix includes brands such as Free City, Jet John Eshaya, Lauren Moshi, Sol Angeles, Cotton Citizen and Kinetix. Retail price points range from $38 to $395, Ross said.

Ross said that he wanted to open a Palisades shop due to the neighborhood's beachfront enclave with a significant population of Hollywood A-listers, which is a crucial place to run a boutique. He forecasts that he’ll make $1,200 per square foot at the new shop. He also said that his timing to open a new shop is good.

“By the summer, we’re going to start getting out of the pandemic,” he forecast.