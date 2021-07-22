TRADE SHOWS Fashion Returns to Swim Week at Cabana and Liberty Fairs Miami

The Miami Beach Convention Center was home to sibling shows Cabana and Liberty Fairs Miami July 10-12, where trends came straight from the runway with Cabana showcasing swimwear that spoke more closely to luxurious ready-to-wear.

For Janet Wong, co-founder of Cabana, a noticeable trend among buyers within the swim category was redefining the business to a less seasonal venture in favor of a category that is ticking strongly throughout the year with a greater fashion presence.

“The buying mentality has changed to all year-round,” Wong explained. “Swim has become a big part of the fashion story—it’s the whole outfit!”

Glitter and glam were part of the big message during the show, with particular emphasis seen at the Bali-made brand House of Mua Mua, where Ludovica Virga, the label’s Italian stylist and owner, showed her collection in a fashion show with members of the cast from Bravo’s “Housewives” television series. Virga noted that her goal was to help women have “fun and feel fabulous again!”

Across the hall at Liberty Fairs Miami, Liberty Vice President Edwina Kulego felt a strong vibe as industry insiders reconnected with each other to discover new trends in streetwear.

“Witnessing the industry reconvene reminded us all of how resilient our fashion community is when we support one another,” Kulego said.

At The Pavement, an area dedicated to brands owned by members of underrepresented groups, Liberty’s mission was to bring together a diverse community of designers and cultural creators. Samantha Black of Sammy B, a former “Project Runway” contestant, described her customer as the “tomboy in pumps” with the brand’s retail price points between $88 and $439.

At Sunni Sunni footwear, which started as a cobbler in New York City, creator Sunni Dixon revealed that the brand will appear in Saks Fifth Avenue this fall with its edgy men’s shoe line and an expansion already planned.

“We will be releasing women’s later this year,” Dixon said.