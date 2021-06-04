FASHION CARES Radiant Roots by Unify the Ties Unites Swimwear and Social Good

Dedicated to helping their clients feel comfortable in their own skin, San Diego brand Unify the Ties has been engaging in work to promote inclusivity and awareness. While the label has focused on a fashion-for-all approach, it is also giving back through its recently released Radiant Roots collection of swimwear, activewear and apparel that features the hand-painted abstract artwork of founder Taylor Nassar.

During May, which was Mental Health Awareness Month, the brand launched Radiant Roots to align with an initiative that benefits The Art Therapy Project, a New York-based mental-health nonprofit organization. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every Radiant Roots piece is donated to The Art Therapy Project, supporting the program’s group art therapy and TeleArt Therapy services that aid trauma victims.

“We are so excited to reveal our latest collection, Radiant Roots, to the world,” Nassar explained. “Our intention is to create unique wearable art pieces that not only look great and help women feel more comfortable in their own skin, but also give back to a greater purpose.”

Creating the collection with ease in mind, Nassar ensured that Radiant Roots collection was adaptable by creating tops with enough support to be used as swim pieces or activewear with adjustable straps to afford greater comfort. Available in sizes XS-XL and priced from $62 for bottoms and $150 for a one piece, Radiant Roots’ emphasis on the importance of art therapy reaches beyond its connection to The Art Therapy Project.

Each Radiant Roots piece features original artwork by Nassar, who then created fashion pieces through digitally transferring her designs onto the collection’s garments. The project allowed Nassar to become immersed in rediscovering the roots of her artistry.

“For me, art was the tool I used to find harmony between mental health and body-images issues, and through the art making process I was able to connect mind and body to release, heal and grow,” Nassar said. “The Art Therapy Project has helped thousands of people with their mental health through using the creative process and we are honored to be dedicating our latest collection to such an important cause that’s so near and dear to our heart.”