TRADE SHOWS CMC Uploaded Offers L.A. Market Week Preview

For the fifth run of CMC Uploaded, the virtual trade show produced by the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles, new seminar speakers and new exhibitors were on the roster for an L.A. Market Week Preview.

Included were retail consultants from The Boutique Hub, a network of shop owners who offer educational opportunities as well as discounts on supplies and services for members. Ashley Alderson, Boutique Hub’s founder and chief executive officer, spoke March 3 on developing customer engagement through social media and live video. Sara Burks, Boutique Hub’s director of education, held a session, “Only the Strong Survive—5 Tips to Thrive in 2021!” on March 4.

Returning speakers included Janine Mix, founder of The Complete Boutique, also a retailer network, presenting the seminar “How to Increase Sales and Make Up for Lost Revenue in 2021” on March 5.

Dan Jablons of the Retail Smart Guys consultancy gave the March 3 seminar “Three Tweaks to Improve Cash Flow.” “Right now we need to turn super fast while planning for great growth. I’m predicting we’ll see growth in the second half of the second quarter all the way to the end of the year,” he said.

Showrooms were also invited to make video presentations during the show. New exhibitors included Chakra Girl, an active-lifestyle brand for women and kids; SofftShoe Co., a footwear brand; as well as the kids’ line Bella Bliss.

Sharon Koshet of Sharon Koshet Sales made her return to CMC Uploaded with a presentation on March 5. “We go over styles and the best colors. We go over each line and tell their story. It’s a great way of getting new accounts,” Koshet said.