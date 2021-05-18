FASHION CARES Ruby Ribbon Donates Apparel Worth $450,000 to Nonprofit White Pony Express

Ruby Ribbon continued its support of the nonprofit White Pony Express with a product donation totaling more than $450,000 this month.

“Our mission is to be a positive force for women and empowering them to feel their best,” Michelle Sanft, Ruby Ribbon’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said. “White Pony Express shares the same mission as Ruby Ribbon to provide opportunities and solutions for all women.”

The intimates, shapewear and athleisure company donated plenty of styles including skirts, leggings and dresses. White Pony Express, which helps eliminate hunger and poverty by providing food and clothing, will take the donations and outfit women re-entering the workforce.

“White Pony Express is thrilled to receive this generous donation from Ruby Ribbon’s line of shapewear apparel for women,” Steve Harrell, director of the White Pony General Store, said. “High-quality women’s apparel in a variety of shapes and sizes is always needed, yet rarely donated. Well-made, comfortable clothing provides security and self-confidence to the women who receive these items.”

The General Store is White Pony Express’s program and has distributed more than 650,000 items to those in their communities since 2014, including clothing, shoes, games, toys and diapers.

With a mission to support and empower women, Ruby Ribbon previously worked with the American Heart Association, National Breast Cancer Foundation and Comfort for Care.