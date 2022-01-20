SWIM/SURF Ruby Ribbon Debuts New Swim Collection

Reentering the swimwear market after a hiatus, women’s intimates, shapewear and athleisure brand Ruby Ribbon recently debuted its new collection in the category. With its reentrance into swimwear, Ruby Ribbon hopes to expand its mission of providing flattering pieces to customers who are shopping the swim market.

“Ruby Ribbon continues to evolve and grow with our customers, who are looking for supportive and fashion-forward swimwear options,” said Cami Raymond, Ruby Ribbon’s senior design director. “I’ve taken their feedback and designed beautiful swimwear silhouettes that incorporate our core fabrications, which give them confidence to look and feel their best.”

Originally launched in 2017, Ruby Ribbon swimwear relies on proprietary components. Through using its trademarked InvisiShape fabric, the company, which is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif., has released a swim line that affords the smooth shaping of foundation garments in pool- and beach-appropriate styles.

The Spring 2022 collection has launched with four subcategories: La Jolla, Palm Beach, Riviera and St. Tropez. Within these subcategories are a number of bikini designs, tankinis, one-piece styles and cover-ups.

La Jolla includes colorful bikinis that reflect the Southern California swim culture with greater support for the region’s emphasis on supportive pieces perfectly designed for playing in the surf. For its Palm Beach line, Ruby Ribbon channeled Southeast-coast swim styles with animal prints and sheer insets designed on silhouettes featuring halter and sweetheart necklines. Within the Riviera line, the company relays a sense of Old Hollywood glamour with ruching, polka dots and a one-piece featuring an adjustable halter neckline that can also be worn strapless. St. Tropez reflects chic swim with updated animal prints complemented by bright edging details in addition to see-through mesh features placed strategically to optimize the aesthetics achieved by the suits’ shaping.

Available in 15 styles at RubyRibbon.com, the Spring 2022 swimwear collection boasts a UPF of 50. It is available in sizes S–3XL and 6–22. Retail price points range from $59 to $139.