CAAS Jay J. Ku Appointed EVP and CCO at Nogin

CaaS platform Nogin recently announced the appointment of Jay J. Ku as executive vice president and chief commerce officer. For Tustin, Calif., Nogin, the appointment of Ku will see the veteran marketing executive leading the company’s brand management and creative teams including ecommerce specialists, performance marketers, planners, buyers, retention marketers, writers, and designers. The focus of Ku’s work will aid brands such as Hurley, Kenneth Cole, bebe, FRYE, Kendall + Kylie, Justice, and Honeywell.

“Using Nogin's proprietary Intelligent Commerce platform, Jay’s teams deploy store optimizations and targeted marketing tactics designed to boost sales and profitability through smarter promotions, sophisticated audience segmentation, and maximized conversion rates,” said Nogin President Geoffrey Van Haeren, to whom Ku reports. “The brand team sits at the center of the wheel—coordinating all efforts between brand management and creative, as well our product, engineering, fulfillment, customer service teams, and the client. Jay is uniquely qualified to direct those efforts, which are all focused on driving exponential growth for the brands on the Nogin platform.”

Ku has enjoyed a 15-year career in marketing, strategy, partnerships, and business development with companies in the Los Angeles area, most recently serving as senior vice president of marketing and strategy at Society6//Leaf Group, a role that he occupied for five years. From 2014 to 2017, Ku worked at Participant Media where he led strategy and campaign development as senior vice president marketing and strategy at the company’s social-impact agency TAG. Prior to that role, Ku was the head of partnerships and marketing at GOOD.Is/GOOD Corps/Upworthy, driving revenue for GOOD Magazine, GOOD.Is, and GOOD/Corps.

A former professional cyclist, Ku raced for the TIAA-CREF and US National Team. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts degree in government and is a board member of the National Parks Conservancy.