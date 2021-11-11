DENIM Trinidad3 Observes Veterans Day With New Release

Los Angeles-made denim brand Trinidad3 is adhering to its mission of serving veterans through its recent launch of the TANGO3 by Trinidad3 to observe Veterans Day. Founded by former United States Marine Corps sergeant Trinidad Garcia III and managed with Joe Lafko, the brand's managing partner and a USMC veteran, Trinidad3 is known for its made-in-America denim and its commitment to serving veterans after they arrive home. For the TANGO3 by Trinidad3 campaign, the brand enlisted the services of Navy veteran and Los Angeles Rams photographer for Will Navarro.

This latest launch of the TANGO3 by Trinidad3 brings a limited-edition athletic straight fit based on the Boyer Athletic Straight Fit, named for former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks player Nate Boyer, who is also a spokesperson for the brand. The piece is offered in a heritage classic look stemming from a deep indigo rinse. Fabrication of the design relies on 92 percent cotton and 8 percent stretch with denim sourced in the United States.

For this launch, TRINIDAD3 opted to sell the piece at a lower price point, affording access to Los Angeles denim at a more affordable cost. Retailing at $99, the brand launched the TANGO3 on Nov. 10—the observance of the USMC's 246th birthday—and lowered the price to $75 for a limited time with the promotion ending Nov. 12.

Connecting consumers to a domestically crafted denim brand, Trinidad3 also provides financial support from its profits to veterans’ groups such as Merging Vets and Players. Extending the brand's reach for Veterans Day, Garcia III will visit Manhattan Beach, Calif.'s Manhattan Denim, located at 920 Manhattan Ave., Nov. 13 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. to introduce the Fall line and meet with customers during an event that will offer light bites and drinks. Proceeds from every pair sold will benefit combat veterans through the MVP Foundation. Available in men's sizes 30-40, the TANGO3 by Trinidad3 is available at Trinidad3.com.