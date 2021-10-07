FASHION CARES AG Jeans Donates $500,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

Los Angeles-based fashion brand AG Jeans is supporting the Red Cross by offering a $500,000 matching donation to disaster-relief efforts.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year and provides food, shelter, relief supplies and emotional support to people in need. In addition to the ongoing pandemic and an intense wildfire season during a summer that broke heat records, disasters caused families to spend more nights in emergency lodging than another year over the past decade.

Through the $500,000 matching gift, AG Jeans hopes to bring awareness to the urgent need for disaster relief and bring in a total of $1 million in assistance. Donations made will support the Red Cross Disaster Relief, which responds to disasters by establishing housing, creating safe spaces, and providing food and water. Donations will also help communities prepare and recover from all kinds of natural disasters.

AG Jeans has also joined a multi-brand campaign that calls on companies and consumers to help clean up the coast. Led by water brand Boxed Water, the campaign aims to stop plastic pollution by organizing beach cleanups and donating funds to environmental nonprofit Ocean Blue Project for a microplastic extraction machine, which will be used to clean up a projected 250,000 pounds of plastics each year.