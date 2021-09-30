FASHION CARES Vans Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month with So Much More Project

Vans has partnered with four Latinx visual artists from across the country to launch the So Much More initiative, which aims to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and shed more light on the Latinx identity.

The brand collaborated with Colombian-American non-binary artist Marisa Fulper Estrada, Los Angeles-based painter Daniel Gibson, and Chicago-based artists Elloo and Camilo Medina, with each creating their own Vans poster that showcases various themes and ideas that explain what Latinx means to them. The artists explore themes such as food, traditions, and symbols that explore and share different aspects of their cultures.

So Much More joins other initiatives by the brand, including its commitments to sustainability, mental health and Black Lives Matter. In 2020, Vans collaborated with the brand Kids of Immigrants on shoes to support the brand’s philanthropy in California. Vans has also collaborated with Madhappy, which is known for promoting good mental health, and partnered with the NAACP in 2021 to offer 50 scholarships to Black students in the U.S.

The posters are available at stores in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, and New York City. Vans also launched special programming on its Channel 66 station that features Latinx artists and creatives Totem Magazine, Salt Cathedral, and Buscabulla. More information on the “So Much More” initiative, the artists and artworks is available at vans.com/latinx.