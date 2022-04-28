LOS ANGELES SWIM WEEK Los Angeles Swim Week Returns to L.A.

Art Hearts Fashion has announced it is set to host Los Angeles Swim Week June 11–14. The four-day event is in collaboration with Fashion Techworks and The New Mart after the successful debut of The Fashion Week Hub @ Fashion Techworks / New Mart in March, which allowed designers who were part of Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion a chance to showcase their lines in more of a trade-show setting.

“With our newly completed New Mart Fashion Theater, we are delighted to again be partnering with Art Hearts Fashion to create this new hybrid market week/fashion week event to add yet another good reason for buyers to put Los Angeles Market Week at the top of their list,” said New Mart General Manager Tom Keefer. “Within one city block in the Los Angeles Fashion District, more than 2,500 fashion brands will be showcased June 12–15. Buyers will be welcomed with VIP passes plus free food and drinks for evening fashion shows to bring the brands to life on the runway.”

Swim Week will take place alongside L.A. Market and provide a nighttime counterpart to the daytime trade shows, with buyers and industry guests able to attend as part of their Los Angeles Market Week experience.

“Art Hearts Fashion is thrilled to be hosting Los Angeles Swim Week. With Miami Swim Week being one of our most popular events, it only makes sense to bring Swim Week to L.A. and showcase our California sun and style,” said Art Hearts Fashion President Erik Rosete. “Art Hearts Fashion’s expansion will include pop-ups and experiences in addition to a series of evening runway shows. This event is the next stage of evolution for Los Angeles fashion. The event will feature swimwear and resortwear from local and international designers.”