TRADE SHOWS Texworld NYC’s Virtual Shift Focuses on Sustainability

Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City’s virtual editions allowed exhibitors and attendees to conduct business and join educational programming Jan. 25–27. Artificial-intelligence matchmaking for suppliers and attendees afforded connection opportunities, with educational programming produced through Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series.

“Not only does Texworld give industry leaders the opportunity to reach professionals across the market, but it also serves as a platform—especially in this virtual climate—for us to connect, collaborate and further conversations about a variety of relevant and extremely necessary topics from entrepreneurial industry game-changers to innovative technologies and developments that are helping to evolve the eco-consciousness of the industry,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development of denim and Americas at the Lenzing Group.

On the first day, as part of the Lenzing Seminar Series, Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, moderated a roundtable session titled “Women Social Entrepreneurs—Transforming Fashion for People & Planet” to discuss a component of sustainability that is, at times, overlooked.

“Messe Frankfurt/Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC gave us a platform through their educational series with Lenzing to spotlight our Conscious Fashion Campaign: New York program honorees; showcasing women social entrepreneurs advocating for a new paradigm in the fashion sector and trailblazing solutions, systems and strategies that are addressing the critical issues of our time,” explained Bannigan.