Kevan Hall Studio Launches as Saks OFF 5th Designer

Within a successful 2021, Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall ended a busy year by launching a collaborative Designer Spotlight collection with retailer Saks OFF 5th. Joining forces with the off-price subsidiary of Saks 5th Avenue, the retailer that specializes in designer and luxury goods, Hall created a collection for women who want to feel beautiful for any occasion yet are searching for looks at a lower price point. The seven pieces in the Kevan Hall Studio collection are all priced below $500, affording Hall’s design genius at a more affordable cost than his Kevan Hall Collection, which is typically seen on the red carpet and sought after at his Los Angeles atelier.

“For me, when I’m designing, it always starts with a theme, and that theme really starts to come to life with my fabrics. Then I start doing sketches, and I sketch maybe hundreds and hundreds of sketches,” Hall said in a video introducing the collection. “Then, the collection begins to get fleshed out with patterns, it goes into the sewing machine and then it all begins to come to life.”

While creating the collection, Hall updated classic silhouettes with his unique touch and an alluring color scheme. The Sculpted Top with cowl neck and draping in its asymmetric sleeves was designed in satin. It is available in emerald and royal blue. A floor-length Checked Ruffle Maxi Skirt in black-and-white stripe or blue-toned floral includes a banded waist and front-button closure. Hall’s red-carpet influences also appear in the collection in pieces such as the Sequin Double Slash Sheath Dress in silver or gold mélange. The cocktail-style piece features a boat neckline, cap sleeves and a concealed-zip back.

“This collection for Saks OFF 5th I am really excited about. There are wonderful textures of velvet. There are beautiful prints that are sexy and fun. These are clothes that I love to see worn by women around the world. It could be to the office. It could be to a party. It could be just to walk down the street with swagger and with attitude because these are really lifestyle clothes,” Hall said. “I’m a designer, and I love to make women look beautiful.”

Available through saksoff5th.com and Saks OFF 5th locations, the Kevan Hall Studio collection is sized XS–XL and 4–14.

Photos courtesy of Saks OFF 5th.