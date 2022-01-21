EVENT LAUNCH FashionGo Week Palm Springs Announced for May Debut as On-Site Show

Business-to-business wholesale online marketplace FashionGo announced it would debut a new edition May 3–5 when it launches FashionGo Week Palm Springs. This is the first in-person trade event hosted by FashionGo, which seeks to align its digital platform and community throughout the year. A subsequent event in New York will follow the Palm Springs, Calif., launch, with additional regional locations planned in the future.

Through its FG Events team, FashionGo Week Palm Springs will be managed by BluEnsign co-founders Tom Nastos and Scott Chowan. Combining their experience in the trade-show space with FashionGo’s digital experiences, the team is aiming to bring a refreshing approach to technologically supported fashion events.

“We have assembled an experienced and empowered team of innovative creators and connectors who are passionate in their support of the wholesale fashion and lifestyle communities,” said Tom Nastos of FashionGo events. “Together, we are focused on building a premier portfolio of specialty events, offering new opportunities and solutions that are just right for all of our customers.”

FashionGo noted that part of the inspiration for choosing Palm Springs as the site of its launch was the city’s history as the location of Round Up, the in-person wholesale apparel marketplace, which began 80 years ago. Blending FashionGo’s technology and data focus with the enriching experiences of an in-person event, FashionGo Week Palm Springs seeks to build a community.

“At FashionGo, we are focused on creating market access for our customers to discover, connect and transact with confidence,” said Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global, the parent company of FashionGo. “We continue to strive to deliver exceptional value, service and solutions that not only help advance businesses but also move this industry forward.”

The event will afford opportunities for businesses to explore a live atmosphere with digital tools such as Style Match+, value-added services and data-focused solutions. Enhancing the debut, FashionGo Week will also be hosted online. The sibling events will feature the same digital benefits and promotions. More information may be found at fashiongo.net/fashiongoweekpalmsprings.